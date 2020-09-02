Pima County schools could be cleared to resume in-person learning by Thursday

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Some schools in Arizona may soon be cleared to offer hybrid learning, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Wednesday.

Department officials said that based on the current COVID-19 data trend, new counties, including Pima and Maricopa, could meet the state's school benchmarks to allow local schools to offer in-person classes at some capacity.

Thursday's data dashboard will determine the decision. The data is usually updated at 8:20 a.m. daily.

BREAKING: Pima County schools could meet state benchmarks to move into hybrid learning as soon as tomorrow https://t.co/D70IDmoeMe — Mac Colson (@MacColsonTV) September 2, 2020

Back on June 29, Gov. Doug Ducey delayed the start of in-person classes to Aug. 17. While the order allowed virtual instruction to begin whenever decided by the school leaders, members of the community and district officials reached out to the governor for further guidance on resuming in-person instruction.

After receiving some pressure from protesting parents, teachers and students, Ducey announced July 23 that he will pass the decision of when school would like to resume in-person instruction to local officials and district leaders.

Last month, the department published the Benchmarks for Safely Returning to In-Person Instruction and shared its guidelines to when schools should resume in-person learning.

Under these guidelines, the schools must see a two-week decline in weekly average cases or two weeks below 100 cases per 100,000 population in its local communities statistics.

In addition, COVID-19 tests taken in the area should have a below 7 percent positive result within the past two week period.

Also, local statistics should show less than 10 percent of hospital visits are due to COVID-like illness over the last two weeks.

According to ADHS dashboard, Pima County met the two-week decline and less than 10 percent of hospital requirements on Aug. 6. The county currently does not show a below 7 percent positive result in its COVID-19 cases.

For more information, visit azhealth.gov.