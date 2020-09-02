CCSO: Two missing Calif. teens, may be in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Authorities in southern Arizona are seeking information on two missing California teens who may be in Arizona.

According to Cochise County Sheriff's Department, the sisters, aged 14 and 16, met a man online claiming to be 25 years old. Reportedly, the suspect traveled from an unknown location to pick up the girl from Riverside, Calif.

CCSO says, "family members have reason to believe that they may be travelling from California, with reports that they could be in Arizona at this time possibly attempting to gain entry into Mexico through an International crossing."

The girls are identified as Abilgale Arres, 14, and Hattie Arres, 16. No clothing description or additional physical characteristics have been reported.

If you have information about these girls, please contact the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office at 520-432-9500 or your local law enforcement agency.