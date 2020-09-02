Arizona logs 519 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 21 deaths

Arizona logs 519 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 21 deathsNew
PHOENIX (KVOA) - State health officials reported 519 additional coronavirus cases Wednesday and 21 more virus-related deaths.
That brings the state’s documented totals to 202,861 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,065 known deaths.
Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.
The data includes people who have recovered.
According to the state's data dashboard, 1,480,756 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 11.5% have come back positive. The percentage of positive tests continues to decline.
As of Tuesday, 15% of ICU beds in use are COVID-19 patients, according to AZDHS.
On Tuesday, AZDHS reported the lowest number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators, at 30%, since hospitals started reporting data.
Cases by county:
- Maricopa: 134,346
- Pima: 21,294
- Pinal: 9,690
- Santa Cruz: 2,732
- Cochise: 1,830
- Yuma: 12,264
- La Paz: 498
- Mohave: 3,651
- Yavapai: 2,324
- Coconino: 3,346
- Navajo: 5,625
- Gila: 1,117
- Graham: 735
- Greenlee: 58
- Apache: 3,351
- <20: 11
- 20-44: 291
- 45- 54: 357
- 55- 64: 796
- 65+: 3,610
- Less than 20 years: 25,365
- 20 - 44: 98,885
- 45- 54: 31,353
- 55-64: 23,883
- 65 and older: 23,066
- UNKNOWN: 309
Other related news:
- The organization Power the Polls is pushing to make sure all polling locations across the country are stacked sufficiently with workers for this upcoming election season. Because of COVID-19, many veteran poll workers are opting out of this year's election because of health concerns, leaving parts of Arizona facing a poll worker shortage.
- As Arizona schools continue to go virtual, the same goes for physical education classes. However, without being able to take part in team drills, how are schools dealing with the need to have P.E. classes?
The Tucson Unified School District is using CARES Act funding to help bridge the digital divide gap. On Tuesday, TUSD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo, announced the district finally received the 6,500 additional Chromebooks they were waiting to pass out to students in need.
The push to keep students safe at the University of Arizona continues by offering contact-free, pick-up lockers placed in the student union. The system is done on a smart phone.
Physician anesthesiologists, CRNAs at odds over opt-out
Symptoms of Coronavirus:
Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Seek emergency medical care immediately if:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Bluish lips or face
Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.
Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201
Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.
Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Banner Health.
Additional Resources:
- Stop the Spread of Germs - ADHS
- What is COVID-19? - ADHS
- Know the Symptoms of COVID-19 - ADHS
- COVID-19 Fact Sheet for Funeral Attendees - ADHS
- Protect Yourself When Using Transportation - CDC
- What you should know about COVID-19 to protect yourself and others - CDC
- Going Out - CDC
- If You Are Sick or Caring for Someone - CDC
- Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and You - CDC
- Steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 if you are sick - CDC
- COVID-19 Resources for Households - CDC