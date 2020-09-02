Arizona logs 519 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 21 deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) - State health officials reported 519 additional coronavirus cases Wednesday and 21 more virus-related deaths.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 202,861 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,065 known deaths.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 1,480,756 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 11.5% have come back positive. The percentage of positive tests continues to decline.

As of Tuesday, 15% of ICU beds in use are COVID-19 patients, according to AZDHS.

On Tuesday, AZDHS reported the lowest number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators, at 30%, since hospitals started reporting data.

Today the number of new cases being added to the #COVID19 dashboard is 519 and the number of new deaths is 21. Do your part to help stop the spread:

✔️Wash your hands

✔️Mask up

✔️Stay physically distant

— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) September 2, 2020

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 134,346

Pima: 21,294

Pinal: 9,690

Santa Cruz: 2,732

Cochise: 1,830

Yuma: 12,264

La Paz: 498

Mohave: 3,651

Yavapai: 2,324

Coconino: 3,346

Navajo: 5,625

Gila: 1,117

Graham: 735

Greenlee: 58

Apache: 3,351

Deaths by Age Group:

<20: 11

20-44: 291

45- 54: 357

55- 64: 796

65+: 3,610

Cases by Age Group:

Less than 20 years: 25,365

20 - 44: 98,885

45- 54: 31,353

55-64: 23,883

65 and older: 23,066

UNKNOWN: 309

Other related news:

Power the Polls is hoping to recruit a more diverse section of poll workers for the 2020 election

The organization Power the Polls is pushing to make sure all polling locations across the country are stacked sufficiently with workers for this upcoming election season. Because of COVID-19, many veteran poll workers are opting out of this year's election because of health concerns, leaving parts of Arizona facing a poll worker shortage.

As Arizona schools continue to go virtual, the same goes for physical education classes. However, without being able to take part in team drills, how are schools dealing with the need to have P.E. classes?

The Tucson Unified School District is using CARES Act funding to help bridge the digital divide gap. On Tuesday, TUSD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo, announced the district finally received the 6,500 additional Chromebooks they were waiting to pass out to students in need.

CONTACTLESS PICK-UP: The @uarizona has a mobile pick-up center inside the Student Union. Students order food online, the restaurant bags the food and then puts it in one of these lockers.



What are your thoughts? @KVOA pic.twitter.com/xcXRXTFCIO — Austin Walker TV (@AustinCWalker) September 1, 2020

The push to keep students safe at the University of Arizona continues by offering contact-free, pick-up lockers placed in the student union. The system is done on a smart phone.

Physician anesthesiologists, CRNAs at odds over opt-out

Symptoms of Coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Banner Health.

Additional Resources: