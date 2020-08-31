Ducey recommends AZ senators, military to be added to Trump’s National Garden of American Heroes

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has recommended a slew of Arizona luminaries for inclusion in the proposed National Garden of American Heroes.

The list by the governor's office includes three senators, two governors, the first female justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, and military and civil rights heroes. There are also two military groups, including the Buffalo Soldiers and the Navajo Code Talkers.

President Donald Trump announced the effort this summer, and his administration reached out to governors and the public for suggestions to add to his own list.