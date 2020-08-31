Biden hits campaign trail, blames Trump for city violence

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Biden is forcefully condemning the violence at recent protests while also blaming President Donald Trump for fomenting the divide that’s sparking it.

He’s dismissing his presidential opponent as incapable of tackling the violence himself.

Biden said Monday in Pittsburgh that Trump can't stop the violence “because for years he's fomented it.”

Trump says Biden won't condemn the violence, but Biden said Monday, “It’s lawlessness, plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted,.”