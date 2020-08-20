38th El Tour de Tucson postponed until 2021

TUCSON (KVOA) - The spread of the coronavirus has led to the cancellation of many events this year. And it's no different for Tucson's popular bike race.

The 38th Banner - University Medicine El Tour de Tucson has been postponed, organizers announced Thursday.

The race is now scheduled to Saturday, April 10, 2021. The event was originally scheduled for November 21, 2020.

“After holding out hope that the coronavirus pandemic would let up enough to allow us to welcome thousands of cyclists from all over the world in the traditional November timeframe, we will postpone the 38th El Tour de Tucson until April 10, 2021,” announced El Tour de Tucson Executive Director TJ Juskiewicz. “Our top priority is always the safety of everyone involved with the event and feel this is the most prudent decision.”

All registered participants will have the option to roll their registration to the postponed date.

They can also defer their registration to the 39th El Tour de Tucson that will be held in the traditional weekend before Thanksgiving timeframe of November 20, 2021.

El Tour de Tucson is Arizona’s largest cycling event and one of the 10 largest cycling events in the United States,

Bikers of all ages and abilities participate in rides of 100, 57 or 28 miles as well as fun ride of 10 miles, five miles or one mile.