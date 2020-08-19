Local power company requests voluntary energy conservation again

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Electric Power is asking its customers to reduce energy use between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. again on Wednesday.

They say the request is to limit stain on the western grid.

"Although TEP expects to have enough energy to serve our customers, we’re joining other Arizona utilities in calling for a second day of voluntary energy conservation to support reliability throughout the southwestern United States," the company said in a news release. "Similar calls are being issued by Arizona Public Service, UniSource Energy Services and Trico."

Wednesday is "likely" the last day such efforts are needed, as weather forecasts and wholesale energy prices indicate easing pressure on energy supplies beginning Thursday, according to Erik Bakken, Vice President of System Operations and Energy Resources.

TEP says customers can help reduce energy use between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday by following these measures:

Turn up the thermostat to 78 or higher. Customers can consider pre-cooling their homes to lower temperatures before 3 p.m. to improve comfort afterward.

Avoid using non-essential appliances and equipment.

Adjust timers to ensure that pool pumps operate at night, not during the day.

Avoid using electric laundry dryers or other heat-generating appliances during the day that can raise the temperature inside your home or business.

Close shades, blinds or curtains to keep sunlight out, especially during the afternoon in rooms facing west.

Additional conservation tips are available online at tep.com/tips.

TEP serves approximately 429,000 customers in Southern Arizona.