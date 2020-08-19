DNC DAY 3: Harris to be nominated, Obama to headline. Here’s how to watch and what to expect.

Delegates are expected to nominate Sen. Kamala Harris for vice president Wednesday night during day three of the Democratic National Convention.

The theme of night three is “A More Perfect Union.”

Former US President Barack Obama will deliver a speech to conclude the evening. Here’s a look at the other speakers:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Former first lady Hillary Clinton

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords

Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson are also scheduled to perform.

This year’s convention is mostly virtual because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. It includes pre-recorded and live speeches.

The convention will continue through Thursday night. It will be broadcast each night from 9-11 p.m. ET.

Presidential nominee Joe Biden is expected to accept the Democratic nomination Thursday night.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled for Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte. The events will mostly be virtual, with only delegates attending to conduct business.

