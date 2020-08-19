Arizona logs 637 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 105 deaths

Arizona logs 637 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 105 deathsNew
PHOENIX (KVOA) - State health officials reported 637 additional coronavirus cases Wednesday and 105 more deaths.
That brings the state’s documented totals to 195,557 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,634 known deaths.
Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.
The data includes people who have recovered.
On Monday, Arizona Department of Health Services reported zero virus-related deaths for the first time in three weeks.
According to the state's data dashboard, 1,363,786 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 12% have come back positive.
Cases by county:
- Maricopa: 130,384
- Pima: 20,047
- Pinal: 8,989
- Santa Cruz: 2,709
- Cochise: 1,769
- Yuma: 11,927
- La Paz: 492
- Mohave: 3,411
- Yavapai: 2,191
- Coconino: 3,200
- Navajo: 5,470
- Gila: 1,021
- Graham: 621
- Greenlee: 57
- Apache: 3,269
- <20: 12
- 20-44: 269
- 45- 54: 318
- 55- 64: 715
- 65+: 3,320
- Less than 20 years: 23,905
- 20 - 44: 95,468
- 45- 54: 30,330
- 55-64: 23,092
- 65 and older: 22,412
- UNKNOWN: 350
Symptoms of Coronavirus:
Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Seek emergency medical care immediately if:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Bluish lips or face
Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.
Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201
