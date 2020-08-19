Arizona logs 637 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 105 deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) - State health officials reported 637 additional coronavirus cases Wednesday and 105 more deaths.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 195,557 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,634 known deaths.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

On Monday, Arizona Department of Health Services reported zero virus-related deaths for the first time in three weeks.

According to the state's data dashboard, 1,363,786 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 12% have come back positive.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 130,384

Pima: 20,047

Pinal: 8,989

Santa Cruz: 2,709

Cochise: 1,769

Yuma: 11,927

La Paz: 492

Mohave: 3,411

Yavapai: 2,191

Coconino: 3,200

Navajo: 5,470

Gila: 1,021

Graham: 621

Greenlee: 57

Apache: 3,269

Deaths by Age Group:

<20: 12

20-44: 269

45- 54: 318

55- 64: 715

65+: 3,320

Cases by Age Group:

Less than 20 years: 23,905

20 - 44: 95,468

45- 54: 30,330

55-64: 23,092

65 and older: 22,412

UNKNOWN: 350

Symptoms of Coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Banner Health.

Additional Resources: