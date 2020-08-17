Monday is National Thrift Shop Day

For some of us, every day is a good day for bargain shopping. But Monday presents an extra reason to go deal-hunting because it’s National Thrift Shop Day! It is observed every year on August 17.

Thrift shops are known by many names, second hand stores, charity shops, re-sale stores.

They're frequently operated by charitable organizations and sell gently used items.

But as any thrift store shopper knows, some of those donated items can be gems!

It's a three-way win:

You get a great deal, the store gets help with its charitable mission, and the environment benefits by having fewer items in landfills!

So, if you need an excuse to go bargain hunting, here it is on a silver platter (maybe a used one!).