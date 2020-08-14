State police leave Portland after 2 weeks of protest duty

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police are leaving Portland after a two-week assignment to help protect a federal courthouse that’s been a target of protesters during months of conflict in Oregon’s largest city.

KOIN-TV reports state police said their commitment had ended and troopers were returning to their assigned communities.

Authorities say officers and demonstrators clashed into the early morning hours Thursday as some people threw objects and set off fireworks before police used tear gas to break up the crowd near the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse.

Two protesters were arrested and one officer suffered a hand wound described as serious.