One of the last remaining WWII Navajo Code Talkers reflects on US on ‘National Navajo Code Talkers Day’

TUBA CITY, Ariz. (KVOA) -- There are only four Navajo Code Talkers still alive who served in World War II.

All of them are in their 90's, including Tuba City's Peter McDonald.

McDonald sat down with News 4 Tucson to answer questions on Friday, "National Navajo Code Talkers Day."

"We Navajo Code Talkers were a part of that many using our native language to help win the war in the Pacific," said McDonald.

They are words spoken with sheer pride for McDonald, the former chairman of the Navajo Nation and World War II veteran, who is also remembered for articulating a similar sentiment during a visit with President Donald Trump.

"This Navajo Code is terrific. The enemy never understood it," the president said. "He said 'we don't understand it either', but, it works."

The Navajo Code Talkers played a pivotal role in relaying intelligence back and forth without the Japanese military able to intercept and decipher the messages.

"To protect it, take care of it, and preserve the freedom and liberty that this country gives us," said McDonald.

Despite being alongside fellow United States Marines, McDonald said Navajo Code Talkers and other minorities in uniform during that era were heavily discriminated against.

"Racism that existed in 1940 is still with us today, only in a different form," said McDonald. "The America we know is composed of a diverse community. We have different languages, different skills, different talents and different religion. But, when our way of life is threatened, we come together as one. And when we come together as one, we are invincible."

As for the Aug. 14 going down as the "National Navajo Code Talker Day", McDonald said, "Yes, it gives all of us great pride and good feeling."

"Ahehee" Mr. McDonald. In Navajo that means "thank you".

Thank you for your service.