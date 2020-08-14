Arizona unemployment payments drop to $540 a week after expiration of $840 a week benefit

PHOENIX (AP) -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s office says unemployed residents of the state were expecting to receive an additional $400 a week under an executive order by President Donald Trump will get only $300 extra.

Friday’s announcement comes after the state decided it should not use its own funds to cover a required 25% match to the extra coronavirus payments.

Arizonans were getting $600 extra on top of the maximum $240 a week. But that extra pay expired in late July when Congress failed to extend it.

Also on Friday, Arizona health officials reported 928 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 40 additional deaths, increasing the state’s totals to 191,721 confirmed cases with 4,423 deaths.

For a full out line of the expanded benefits in Arizona, visit azgovernor.gov.