Viola Davis buys South Carolina plantation where she was born

Viola Davis gave herself a special present and sent her fans a strong message on her fifty-fifth birthday.

The Academy Award winning actress bought the South Carolina house where she was born, located on a former slave plantation.

In an Instagram post, Davis says she owns all of it.

Her family moved out of the house shortly after her birth.

In a 2016 interview, Davis said there was no running water and no bathrooms, only an outhouse.

But despite the poor environment, Davis says there was great joy and celebration when she was born.

Following her announcement, that she purchased the home, she ended her post with "'May you live long enough to know why you were born', Cherokee Birth Blessing."