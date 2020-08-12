Two suspects assault, steal woman’s vehicle

TUCSON (KVOA) - A woman's vehicle was stolen after a male and female suspect assaulted her on Wednesday evening.

According to TPD officials, at approximately 4:45 pm. a male suspect approached the female sitting in her vehicle and an argument ensued.

The female was then assaulted, and while that was occurring, a female suspect got into the driver's seat of the victim's vehicle. She and the male suspect then fled the scene in the victim's vehicle.

At this time information on the incident is limited.

Currently there are no suspects are in custody.