Two mountain lions caught on camera roaming home in the Tucson Mountains

10:38 am Local News, News, Top Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two mountain lions were recently caught on camera in the yard of a citizen-scientist who lives in the foothills of the Tucson Mountains.

According to a Twitter post shared by Arizona Game and Fish Department on Wednesday, footage of two mountain lions was captured by the citizen-scientist's trail cam located at his residence.

AZGFD said no action will be taken in connection to the sighting, as mountain lions are routinely spotted in this area.

Officials say this is the second time since 2014 this citizen-scientist caught video of mountain lions.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

