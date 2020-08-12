Two mountain lions caught on camera roaming home in the Tucson Mountains

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two mountain lions were recently caught on camera in the yard of a citizen-scientist who lives in the foothills of the Tucson Mountains.

According to a Twitter post shared by Arizona Game and Fish Department on Wednesday, footage of two mountain lions was captured by the citizen-scientist's trail cam located at his residence.

For the second time since 2014 a citizen-scientist in the Tucson Mountains foothills has captured w/a trail cam two mtn. lions in his yard at the same time. No management action by @azgfdTucson is requied because such sightings in foothills areas are routine. By Jerry Rowlette. pic.twitter.com/RL6SNsTw47 — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) August 12, 2020

AZGFD said no action will be taken in connection to the sighting, as mountain lions are routinely spotted in this area.

Officials say this is the second time since 2014 this citizen-scientist caught video of mountain lions.