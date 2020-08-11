Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent resigns after arrested in drug trafficking investigation

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent who was arrested for allegedly trafficking about 50 pounds of narcotics Sunday resigned from his position Monday.

On Monday, U.S. Attorney's Office shared that Carlos Victor Passapera Pinott was taken into custody after local law enforcement seized 21 kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of heroin, one kilogram of fentanyl and about 350,000 pills of fentanyl from a vehicle during a traffic stop. Passapera reportedly placed the two duffel bags that contained the drugs inside that vehicle prior to the traffic stop.

After serving a search warrant at his home and vehicle in relation to the investigation, a combined $369,000 in U.S. currency was seized.

The following day, Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott went to Twitter to share that Passapera resigned from the agency on Monday.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection also released a statement on Monday in regard to the arrest.

A Tucson Sector Border Patrol Agent was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Border Corruption Task Force (BCTF) late in the afternoon of August 9, 2020. The agent was taken into custody for suspicion of narcotics trafficking. U.S Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility participated in this investigation and today’s operation. CBP does not tolerate corruption or abuse within our ranks, and we cooperate fully with all criminal or administrative investigations of alleged misconduct by any of our personnel. Given the pending investigation, all inquiries are being referred to the FBI and USAO Public Affairs. It is important to note that CBP stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission, and the overwhelming majority of CBP employees and officers perform their duties with honor and distinction, working tirelessly every day to keep our country safe.

The Border Patrol agent assigned to the Ajo station was charged with multiple counts of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in connection to the incident.