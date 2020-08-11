Pope could visit Tucson as Father Kino approaches sainthood

SAN XAVIER INDIAN RESERVATION, Ariz. (KVOA) -- The Tucson area may get a visit from Pope Francis if and when Father Eusebio Kino becomes a saint.

Kino is already widely known as the 'Patron Saint of the Borderlands' for his efforts establishing 21 missions in what is now Arizona and Sonora, Mexico.

The list includes Tucson's world-renown church, San Xavier Del Bac Mission. The San Xavier Del Bac Mission was established in 1692 by Father Kino and built by Tohono O'odham tribal members.

According to officials, Kino is two steps away from Sainthood.

"There's probably some mixed feelings among the (Tohono) O'odham," said Ned Norris, Chairman of the Tohono O'odham Nation.

Norris says he is not surprised Father Eusebio Kino was recently declared a "venerable" by Pope Francis. The next steps are canonization, beatification and then sainthood.

"It was an excitement. For me, it was a blessing to be able to see that that has happened," said Norris. "It's going to be an even bigger blessing."

Thousands of Tohono O'odham tribal members on both sides of the United States and Mexican border will undoubtedly join the celebration.

Norris reiterated there would be some mixed feelings for tribal members.

"We had our own customs, our own traditions, our own culture that we saw speaking to the creator," he said. "And, we then had Father Kino coming to this region and establishing this beautiful church and converting many of the O'odham to Catholicism."

Unlike many of the other missionaries in the Americas, Father Kino fought against laws imposed by Spain on its territory that exploited Native Americans to hard labor.

"He wasn't one to take advantage in that way that other priests took advantage of the native people," said Norris.

Salpiointe High School grad and Tucson native Vicente Lopez still conducts mass at the Eusebio-Eino-established church San Ignacio, located 120 miles from Tucson near Magdalena, Sonora.

This is where Father Kino's remains are on display in a special chapel.

Lopez said he is not surprised Kino's legacy is still carried on both south and north of the border.

"Everybody from Tucson and in Arizona is familiar with Father Kino," said Father Lopez. "He's the founding father of Arizona. His statue is in the Rotunda of the capital. And, we in Tucson particularly have Kino Parkway, the Statue of Kino on 15th Street and Kino Parkway, Kino Stadium, the old Kino Hospital, and therefore we somewhat take it for granted. And we have San Xavier Del Bac."

When asked what it would be like if Pope Francis someday visited the San Xavier Del Bac Mission for the beatification of Father Kino, Ned Norris, Chairmen of Tohono O'odham Nation, responded, "obviously, if he came here, to this mission, to this place where we know Father Kino helped establish this mission. It'd be such an enormous tribute and honor to my people, to the O'odham, for the pope to have been able to do that."