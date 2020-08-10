Tumamoc Hill to remain open for now, masks still required

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson's popular walking destination will remain open amid reports that people were not practicing COVID-19 safety protocols, the University of Arizona said Monday.

Last month, UArizona officials said Tumamoc Hill faced a second possible closure after hikers were "not complying with the safety measures" to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The hill was first closed to the public on March 18. It reopened on May 25 with the implementation of new policies, like wearing a mask when hiking.

After threatening to close the hill, the university began monitoring the number of walkers wearing face coverings. They say this helped determine whether to keep the hill open or temporarily close it again.

Tumamoc Hill

In a news release, the university said that "the percentage of morning walkers wearing masks has risen sharply from about 235 to nearly 70%."

On the other hand, evening walkers are wearing masks at a lower rate, about 50%, UArizona says.

UArizona says that between 750 and 1,000 people visit the hill every day since early June.

Walkers should note that a closure at a later date is still possible.

Face coverings are required at all times when walking the hill.

For more information, visit covid19.arizona.edu/.