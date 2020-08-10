KIDCO reimagined for virtual learning

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Parks and Recreation is announcing a new re-imagined KIDCO program to help families navigate the school year during the pandemic.

The program will offer on-site virtual learning, monitoring and assistance during school hours for children ages 5 to 11, including activities for the after school portion.

It begins Monday, Aug. 17th, and will be offered on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Students eligible for the program must already be enrolled in TUSD or The Amphi School District. They must also bring in their own virtual learning equipment.

The cost for this program is $125 a month for Tucson residents and $175 for non-city residents.

There is a discount program available for city residents, for more information, click here.

To register your child for the program, head to EZEEreg.com