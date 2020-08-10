 Skip to Content

103-year-old woman gets her first tattoo after COVID-19 lockdown

Coronavirus Coverage
A 103-year-old Michigan woman gets her first tattoo, then gets a ride on a motorcycle, as she crosses off items on her bucket list after spending months of isolation in a nursing home during a coronavirus lockdown.

Call her the biker granny.

A Michigan woman got her first tattoo to mark her 103rd birthday!

Dorothy Pollack decided to check off some bucket list items after spending months in isolation during a coronavirus lockdown at a nursing home.

She says weeks after being discharged, out of nowhere she decided she wanted a tat.

The grandmother got a tattoo of a frog, the one thing she loves more than beer and burgers.

The tattoo artist says she took the needle like a champ and he didn't see her flinch once.

She says she absolutely loves her new ink.

After the tattoo, Pollack crossed something else off her list: riding on a motorcycle.

CNN

