PCSD: 90-year-old woman missing

TUCSON (KVOA) - Deputies are looking for a vulnerable 90-year-old woman who went missing Friday morning.

Marlyn Regnier, 90, was last seen in the 7100 block of east Gambel Circle, near Kolb Road at 11:30 a.m.

Regnier also goes by Joyce, according to officials.

She is described as a five-feet-four-inches tall woman, who weighs about 115 pounds, has blue eyes and gray hair.

The 90-year-old was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, tan pants and white shoes.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, she left the area on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.