LIST: Free drive-thru COVID-19 tests in Pima County

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) - New COVID-19 testing sites will pop up throughout Pima County starting next week.

According to Pima County Health Department, the sites will be located in areas that have had limited testing availability.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged and can be done at www.pima.gov/covid19testing and click on the Schedule My Test link for Drive-thru Pop Up Testing. To choose a site, you must enter the zip code of the site location.

Test results should be available by logging into your account at www.doineedacovid19test.com/ within a few days, the County says.

The County and Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (AZDEMA) hope to complete 20,000 tests through these pop-ups.

Here are the dates and locations:

AJO/ SELLS

Aug. 11: Ajo High School, 111 N. Well Rd., Ajo, AZ, 85721 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

THREE POINTS

Aug. 12: Robles Junction Community Center, 16150 W. Ajo Way, Tucson, 85735 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

MARANA/ AVRA VALLEY/ PICTURE ROCKS

Aug: 13: Wheeler Taft Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Dr., Tucson, 85743 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

GREEN VALLEY / SAHUARITA

Aug. 14: Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills Center, 2980 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, 85622 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

VAIL/ CORONA DE TUCSON

Aug. 15: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Rd., Tucson, 85747 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CATALINA / ORO VALLEY

Aug. 16: Coronado K-8 School, 3401 E. Wilds Rd.,Tucson, 85739 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

RILLITO RACETRACK

Aug. 17: Rillito Racetrack, 4502 N. First Ave.,Tucson, 85718 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SUNNYSIDE HIGH SCHOOL

Aug. 18: Sunnyside High School, 1725 E. Bilby Rd., Tucson, 85706 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SOUTH TUCSON / MIDVALE PARK

Aug. 19: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave., Tucson, 85714 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.