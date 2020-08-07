 Skip to Content

Crow Tribe placed on lockdown due to sharp spike in COVID-19 cases

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Crow Tribe in Montana ordered its members to lock down for two weeks as tribal leaders moved to slow a sharp spike in coronavirus cases.

Crow Tribe Chairman Alvin Not Afraid said the lockdown beginning Friday is necessary because a stay-at-home order in effect since mid-March has been ineffective on the reservation.

The county where the reservation is located is on pace to record more confirmed COVID-19 cases in August than the previous two months combined.

Native Americans have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 across the country, with major outbreaks from Arizona to South Dakota triggering similar lockdowns. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

