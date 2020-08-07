Arizona sees 1,406 new coronavirus cases Friday, 79 deaths

Arizona sees 1,406 new coronavirus cases Friday, 79 deathsNew
PHOENIX (KVOA) - State health officials reported 1,406 additional coronavirus cases Friday and 79 more known deaths.
That brings the state’s documented totals to 185,053 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,081 known deaths.
Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.
The data includes people who have recovered.
According to the state's data dashboard, 1,239,988 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 12.5% have come back positive.
Cases by county:
- Maricopa: 124,924
- Pima: 17,497
- Pinal: 8,327
- Santa Cruz: 2,651
- Cochise: 1,573
- Yuma: 11,448
- La Paz: 478
- Mohave: 3,147
- Yavapai: 1,966
- Coconino: 3,065
- Navajo: 5,352
- Gila: 887
- Graham: 529
- Greenlee: 58
- Apache: 3,151
- <20: 11
- 20-44: 242
- 45- 54: 280
- 55- 64: 618
- 65+: 2,930
- Less than 20 years: 22,433
- 20 - 44: 90,640
- 45- 54: 28,739
- 55-64: 21,863
- 65 and older: 21,099
- UNKNOWN: 279
OTHER HEADLINES:
- Arizona health and education departments released its guidelines to direct school districts on how to navigate through the upcoming school year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- On Thursday, UArizona President Dr. Robert Robbins said he thinks more than 200 students will test positive for COVID-19 when students return to campus.
- Getting Answers: Travel restrictions by RV from Arizona to Texas?
- Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired.
- The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people are getting sick and even dying from ingesting hand sanitizer!
Symptoms of Coronavirus:
Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Seek emergency medical care immediately if:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Bluish lips or face
Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.
Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201
