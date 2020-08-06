Arizona surpasses 4,000 COVID-19 related deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) - State health officials reported 1,444 additional coronavirus cases Thursday and 70 more known deaths.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 183,647 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,002 known deaths.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 1,229,713 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 12.5% have come back positive.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 124,022

Pima: 17,293

Pinal: 8,323

Santa Cruz: 2,643

Cochise: 1,565

Yuma: 11,367

La Paz: 477

Mohave: 3,078

Yavapai: 1,936

Coconino: 3,043

Navajo: 5,330

Gila: 884

Graham: 518

Greenlee: 58

Apache: 3,110

Deaths by Age Group:

<20: 11

20-44: 235

45- 54: 275

55- 64: 606

65+: 2,875

Cases by Age Group:

Less than 20 years: 22,180

20 - 44: 90,012

45- 54: 28,554

55-64: 21,697

65 and older: 20,930

UNKNOWN: 274

COVID-19 Test, Photo Date: April 18, 2020

Symptoms of Coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

