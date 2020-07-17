Volunteers needed as pandemic presents obstacles to Community Food Bank

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Community Food Bank needs more volunteers to help with food distribution during the pandemic.

They currently need 50 to 60 volunteers to give out food on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 10 a.m.

The distribution takes place at Kino Sports Stadium. Volunteers are given masks, gloves water and cooling equipment to stay cool.

They also assure that volunteers will remain socially distant from others.

The Food Bank currently serves 900 to 1,000 households.

For more information, visit communityfoodbank.org.