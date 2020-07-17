Tucson nurses make history: St. Mary’s, St. Joseph’s approve union contract

TUCSON (KVOA) – Tucson registered nurses have made history.

For the first time, nurses at St. Mary’s and St. Joseph’s hospitals approved a contract with the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU).

The three-year contract provides a voice for nurses on things like personal protective equipment and helps them advocate for their patients.

“We are so proud of this contract,” said Fawn Slade, a registered nurse. “We’re so proud to have voted yes for the first-ever registered nurse union contract in the state of Arizona. This contract has been a culmination of our union strikes, as well as collective action of our nurses.”

The contract also ensures nurses only work in units of their clinical ability and guarantees rest between shifts.

The contract runs through May 2023.

