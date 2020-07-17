Investigation continues after stickers pushing White supremacy were spotted on UArizona campus

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona Police Department says they are actively investigating the racist stickers spotted on campus in late June.

The stickers promoting White supremacy and violence towards the Black community were located near Second Street and Park Avenue, officials say.

Earlier this month, UAPD said officers found three stickers that displayed "threatening statements and promoted white supremacy" posted on various landmarks in the area.

UAPD said two stickers were removed prior to their arrival.

According to images shared by the Tucson Collective, the stickers displayed messages including "kill a black on sight", "#WhiteLivesMatter" and "Reclaim America".

Anyone with information is advised to call 520-621-8273, 621-TIPS or 88-CRIME.