 Skip to Content

Investigation continues after stickers pushing White supremacy were spotted on UArizona campus

New
12:25 pm Local News, News, Top Stories
racist stiker
University of Arizona Police Department
Stickers pushing White supremacy were spotted on the University of Arizona campus on June 30, 2020.

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona Police Department says they are actively investigating the racist stickers spotted on campus in late June.

The stickers promoting White supremacy and violence towards the Black community were located near Second Street and Park Avenue, officials say.

Earlier this month, UAPD said officers found three stickers that displayed "threatening statements and promoted white supremacy" posted on various landmarks in the area.

UAPD said two stickers were removed prior to their arrival.

According to images shared by the Tucson Collective, the stickers displayed messages including "kill a black on sight", "#WhiteLivesMatter" and "Reclaim America".

Anyone with information is advised to call 520-621-8273,  621-TIPS or 88-CRIME. 

Julia Leon

Julia is a Digital Content Specialist for KVOA News 4 Tucson. In 2018, she earned a bachelor’s of arts degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film