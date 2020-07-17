Health experts: COVID-19 testing turnaround time must speed up

TUCSON (KVOA) - As Arizona surpasses 138,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, health leaders say the testing process must speed up.

Longtime public health expert, Will Humble who led the Arizona State Department of Health for six years until 2015 said the testing timeline has to be better.

Humble believes on average Arizonans are waiting more than eight days to get results, making contact tracing very difficult.

"Besides face mask wearing, testing and prompt contact tracing and isolation along with quarantine is the single most important return on investment activity that we have until we get the vaccine," Humble said. "So, it's a really important part of the response, but it's only useful data to the county health departments if it comes in fast."

The Pima County Health Department launched a new testing site at the Kino Sports Complex this week. Pima County Health Director, Dr. Theresa Cullen contends the county is making strides in testing and turnaround time.

She said the latest tests are coming back in a timely fashion.

"The turnaround time needs to be at most 48 hours," Cullen said. "And our turnaround time is 48 hours. The lab is sharing the positive results with us immediately so we don't have to wait for them to process at the state."

Cullen stressed the three most critical components to stopping the spread of the virus must be identified within three days.

"Test, case, contact," Cullen said. "The contacts are then asked to isolate. This is how you get your transmission down. People know they're a case, we can contact the contacts. We can put this group in isolation and by doing that we can stop the transmission of the disease."