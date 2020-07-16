Walmart, Kroger, Kohl’s to require customers to wear masks

Kroger, Kohl's and Walmart: All stores where you'll be required to wear a mask if you want to shop there.

The announcements for each store came out Wednesday.

It looks like more and more retailers are lining up behind mask-wearing mandates.

In fact, the National Retail Federation, the main lobbying group for the industry is pushing for it too.

Initially, a lot of stores were worried about making people mad by asking people to wear masks or they just didn't want to put their employees in the position of having to enforce it.

But there's been a shift recently as the coronavirus pandemic worsens.