Corrections officer placed on administrative leave after unintentional discharge of firearm, PCSD says

TUCSON (KVOA) - Deputies are investigating the unintentional discharge of a firearm by a corrections officer.

On July 11, deputies were dispatched to the 16000 block of South Delgado Road for a report of a shooting.

Corrections Officer Raul Burrel, 30, allegedly fired a bullet from a handgun through his hand and into the chest of another man.

Pima County Sheriff's Department says both men were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies say Burrel was off-duty at the time of the incident. He has worked with the sheriff's department for 7 years, according to PCSD.

Burrel was placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

No further regarding the incident have been released.