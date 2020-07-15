 Skip to Content

Two men arrested for first-degree murder in connection to fatal shooting at Rodeo Park

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two men were arrested Monday in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on Tucson's south side June 28.

Back in June, Tucson Police Department discovered a vehicle with an adult woman inside with obvious signs of gunshot trauma at around 11 p.m. in reference to a report of a shooting in the southern parking lot of Rodeo Park.

The woman, who was later identified as 29-year-old  Tara A. Hufault, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, TPD determined Hufault was shot during a pre-arranged, drug-related meeting.

TPD later determined 31-year-old Kevin Harris and 21-year-old Chadrick Joe as potential suspects in the case.

THe two were taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force on Monday.

The two were booked into Pima County Jail for first-degree murder.

