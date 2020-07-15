Reid Park Zoo sells animal-themed masks to help continue its programs

TUCSON (KVOA) - Need a mask? The Reid Park Zoo has you covered.

This is an opportunity for people to by stylish and support the zoo.

Face mask purchases will directly benefit Reid Park Zoo and its animals.

Reid Park Zoo has been closed due to coronavirus pandemic.

The reusable masks come in several patterns, including masks featuring Penzi, the elephant calf.

Each mask is $20, with shipping included. For more information, visit reidparkzoo.org/reid-park-zoo-masks/.