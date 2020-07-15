Hundreds of health care workers coming to Arizona to battle COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 600 health care workers from across the country will soon be on the ground across Arizona over the next six weeks.

These frontline workers will help hospital staff as the pandemic shows little sign of slowing in this hotspot.

Dr. Christian Moher is a family medicine physician at Escalera Health in Tucson.

He works closely with doctors and nurses at Tucson Medical Center and knows this help comes at a critical time.

"All of my coworkers and friends who work in the hospital are exhausted and they desperately need some relief. They need some time off, they need to be with their families so having these people come and serve our community is a huge win for us," said Moher.

More than 40 out-of-state health care workers just left TMC after a two-week deployment.

A hospital spokesperson said it will get 12 people on the ground from this group of 600.

A spokesperson for Northwest Medical Center said 14 ICU nurses and four med/surg nurses will come to that hospital.

Moher said he's grateful to his colleagues from across the nation who will soon be here to help

"I don't think that in my wildest dreams when I was sitting in the third row at the University of Arizona College of Medicine studying to become a doctor that I could have imagined that our health care system could be as stressed as it is," he said.