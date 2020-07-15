Housing advocacy groups push to extend Arizona’s ban on evictions amid COVID-19

PHOENIX (AP) — Housing advocacy groups have joined lawmakers in lobbying Arizona's governor to extend his coronavirus-related moratorium on evictions.

It will expire next week and allow authorities to start forcibly removing hundreds of renters in a state that’s a national hot spot for both infections and scorching summer weather.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s order ending July 22 was supposed to ensure people wouldn't lose their homes if they got COVID-19 or lost jobs in the pandemic's economic fallout. He says he doesn’t intend to extend the order. States from Nevada to Virginia also have recently lifted or are about to end moratoriums on rent payments and foreclosures.