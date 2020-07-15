COVID-19 vaccine to be tested at Tucson clinic

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Quality of Life Medical and Research Center on Tucson's east side is one of 87 clinics nationwide that will be conducting trials for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The tests for the Phase III trials of Moderna's MRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine will begin as early as July 27.

"We were extremely humbled and honored to be selected," said Dr. John McGettigan, owner of the Quality of Life Medical & Research Center. "I think all of this is very hopeful. That this one or some of the ones that are in trials are going to be the answer. It's definitely going to increase antibodies, which is what we need to fight the disease."

Jennifer Haller is a volunteer taking part in the vaccine study.

"I'm very encouraged by these results," Haller said. "I think it shows that they're on the right track with this vaccine, and also really exciting that there are many other vaccine trials going on all across the world."

Dr. McGettigan added, "I'm confident we'll get a vaccine. Whether this will be the final candidate or not, that's why we're doing the research study. This particular vaccine, for me, looks particularly exciting for lots of different reasons."

They're looking for volunteers in the Old Pueblo to take part in the study and handing out flyers. For more information, email Covid19@QLMC.com or call 520-731-2333

The results of the first two phases of the vaccine trial were just published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

In all, 30,000 people will be tested in Phase III, including hundreds in Tucson.