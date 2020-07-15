TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors brought themselves in sync with Governor Doug Ducey Wednesday in the fight against COVID19.

The body voted 3-2 to amend its emergency proclamation to match the Governor’s most recent Executive Order (2020-47) that focuses on restaurant capacity.

The move was not met with happiness by the Arizona Restaurant Association.

The Pima County Supervisors want to work with restaurants to keep them compliant during COVID19

The organization sent a memo to the Supervisors this week asking them to reject the amendments based on the fact they were duplicative to Ducey’s order and unnecessary.

The move will give the Supervisors the power to punish restaurants who are found to be in violation of COVID19 operating orders.

A restaurant needs to have three valid complaints before it can be subjected to penalities that could include loss to food licenses by the county and liquor licenses by the state.

The 3-2 vote went as follows:

District 1 Ally Miller (NO)

District 2 Ramón Valadez (YES)

District 3 Sharon Bronson (YES)

District 4 Steve Christy (NO)

District 5 Betty Villegas (YES)

Copyright 2020 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.