President Trump signs bill, order rebuking China, and slams Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a bill and executive order that he says will hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the people of Hong Kong.

Trump used a speech Tuesday in the Rose Garden to argue that Democratic rival Joe Biden's entire career had been a “gift to the Chinese Communist Party.” Trump's actions are part of his administration’s almost daily offensive against China.

Trump says he's tough on Beijing and has harshly blamed China for the coronavirus pandemic, but he too is under fire for the surge in COVID-19 cases in parts of the United States.