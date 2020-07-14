City of Tucson to distribute free masks Saturday

TUCSON (KVOA) - The City of Tucson will be holding a free mask distribution event on Saturday.

Washable face coverings will be available at six locations throughout the Old Pueblo from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Locations:

Ward 1 Mission Manor Park, Main Parking Lot, 5900 S 12th Ave.

Ward2 Udall Recreation Center, Main Parking Lot, 7200 E Tanque Verde Road

Ward3 / Mayor’s Office Donna Liggins Recreation Center, Main Parking Lot, 2160 N 6th Ave.

Ward4 Lincoln Park, Main Parking Lot, 4325 S. Pantano Road

Ward5 El Pueblo Recreation Center, Main Parking Lot, 101 W. Irvington Road

Ward 6 Council Office, 3202 E 1st St.

Mayor Regina Romero and the Council will distribute 56,000 cloth masks to those in need.

According to the City of Tucson, each site will distribute 8,000 masks.

The #MaskUpTucson events will be set up as drive-throughs, but bike-up and walk-up requests are also welcome.