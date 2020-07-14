BLM mural in front of Trump Town vandalized

The Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower sparked controversy before it was painted last week, and now it has been vandalized.

It happened Monday morning.

Police say a white male wearing a black hat and t-shirt splattered red paint on the letter v in "lives" before fleeing the scene.

When cars drove over the paint, it spread across the mural.

New York Police Department had to shut down Fifth Avenue to clean up the paint.

Investigators are also reviewing security footage of the incident.

Mayor Bill de Blasio helped paint the mural last week.

President Trump refers to the mural as a symbol of hate.