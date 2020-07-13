‘You’ve got your facts wrong’: Gov. Ducey representative responds to viral photo depicting governor at pool party

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The office of Gov. Doug Ducey released a response Monday to a viral photo that showed the governor at a pool party, claiming it was taken July 6.

Back on June 29, the governor released an executive order that ordered the shutdown of bars, indoor gyms, fitness centers, fitness clubs, movie theaters, water parks and tubing in Arizona. While private and public pools were allowed to operate under social distancing guidelines under this order, Ducey encouraged residents to wear face coverings and masks while in public during that announcement.

On Saturday, a Twitter user named "carter" posted a photo on the individual's account that allegedly depicted Ducey at a gathering near a pool. Many of the individuals shown in the photo were not wearing facial coverings or masks.

The image was accompanied by a screenshot of a text message exchange. The conversation suggests the photo was taken at a "brophy graduation party" on July 6.



Courtesy Carter @retraCtheJD Twitter account

Nearly a day after the post was shared on Twitter, Patrick Ptak, the director of communication for the governor, replied to the post.

According to his response, Ptak said the post was not factual.

He said the photo was taken at a family gathering that occurred more than a month ago - prior to Ducey's executive order and June 17's decision made related to mask mandates.