US debates whether or not to open schools as WHO warns ‘no return to normal’

MIAMI (AP) — The resurgence of the coronavirus in the United States has ignited fierce debate about whether to reopen schools, as global health officials warn that the pandemic will intensify unless more countries adopt comprehensive plans to combat it.

Debate over the risks the virus poses were spotlighted in Florida Monday after it shattered the record among U.S. states for the largest single-day increase, with more than 15,000 newly confirmed cases.

Hard-hit Miami pushed back against pressure from Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Donald Trump to bring students back to classrooms next month. Officials in Los Angeles and San Diego announced that students will stick to online learning from home when school resumes next month.