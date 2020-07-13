Traveling on solar Power: Man builds solar-powered truck

TUCSON (KVOA) - One man is traveling across the country only using solar power.

Joshua Seth Hill made a stop in Tucson Monday afternoon to showcase his solar-powered truck.

Hill said that he worked in the solar industry for many years and always wondered why electric cars did not use solar panels on their roof or hoods. He said he could not find an answer as to why not, so he decided to build his own solar vehicle.

According to Hill the vehicle needed a lot of surface area for all the solar panels, which lead him to g with a truck.

"You go through truck stop, you have tons and tons of generators and trucks running all night,' said Hill, "if they've been charging all day off solar, they can be using that electricity all night.'

Hill said he is still perfecting his solar truck, which charges very slowly, but making this cross-country trip was important to show the capabilities of solar power.