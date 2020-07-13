Naya Rivera, 33-year-old star of ‘Glee’ found dead at California lake

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say “Glee” star Naya Rivera has been found dead at a Southern California lake.

Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said at a news conference that the body found floating in Lake Piru earlier Monday was the 33-year-old Rivera. The discovery came five days after Rivera’s 4-year-old son was found alone on a boat.

Ayub says the boy told investigators his mother helped him get back aboard before he looked back and saw her go under. She is the third star of the Fox musical-comedy series “Glee” to die in their 30s. Her death was confirmed exactly seven years after co-star Corey Monteith died.