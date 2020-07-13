Make sure your ketchup and salt are close at hand, it's National French Fry Day!

Ranch dressing, vinegar, mayonnaise and cheese are among the many other condiments also used for fries.

In the City of Pittsburgh, French fries are even put in steak and chicken salads.

For those who would like a healthier alternative, sweet potatoes can also be made into fries.

The phrase "French fried potatoes" made its debut in English print in E. Warren's "cookery for maids of all work."

According to Urban Legend, the term "French fries" came from American soldiers who landed in Belgium during World War I.

French was the official language of the Belgian Army at the time.

Several fast food locations are offering deals in honor of French Fry Day.