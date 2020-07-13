Justice For Vanessa: Hundreds take part in convoy for murdered soldier

(NBC News) A massive fleet of cars, trucks and motorcycles formed a convoy through San Antonio, Texas Saturday to remember murdered Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

Before Guillen's murder, the 20-year-old allegedly told her family she had been sexually harassed, but feared to report it.

"We are behind their family and we support them 100 percent," said Nina Ramos, who helped coordinate the event.

"We want her to get the justice that she deserves," Ramos said.

