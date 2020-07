COCHISE COUNTY (KVOA) - Crews are mopping up a wildfire that sparked in Cochise County.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says the Highway 90 Fire was started by a lightning strike Sunday.

Planes were called in to drop fire retardant along the San Pedro River and Highway 90.

Officials say crews were able to contain the fire quickly.

Highway 90 was closed for several hours Sunday, but it has since reopened.