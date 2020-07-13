Arizona reports 1,357 new coronavirus cases Monday, 8 deaths

Arizona reports 1,357 new coronavirus cases Monday, 8 deathsNew
PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizona health officials reported 1,357 additional coronavirus cases Monday and 8 more known deaths.
That brings the state’s documented totals to 123,824 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,245 known deaths.
The data includes people who have recovered.
Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.
According to the state's data dashboard, 899,994 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 11.9% have come back positive.
Cases by county:
- Maricopa: 81,216
- Pima: 11,856
- Pinal: 5,627
- Santa Cruz: 2,186
- Cochise: 1,062
- Yuma: 8,384
- La Paz: 410
- Mohave: 1,831
- Yavapai: 1,156
- Coconino: 2,475
- Navajo: 4,355
- Gila: 446
- Graham: 207
- Greenlee: 33
- Apache: 2,580
- <20: 8
- 20-44: 128
- 45- 54: 147
- 55- 64: 312
- 65+: 1,650
- Less than 20 years: 13,868
- 20 - 44: 61,881
- 45- 54: 19,218
- 55-64: 14,534
- 65 and older: 14,152
- UNKNOWN: 171
OTHER HEADLINES:
- A local man spent nearly two months in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 in April. Michael Mariano was discharged from the hospital on June 23 and is still recovering. "I'm so thankful to God that I survived this, this virus," said Mariano. "So again, be thankful and be patient."
- Due to the general slowdown of funerary processes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner announced Friday that it has made 150 spaces available at the county morgue to help funeral home, mortuaries and hospitals keep up with the high demand for storage of human remains.
- Unconstitutional. That’s what 20 bars across the state say about the Arizona legislature handing over its power to Governor Doug Ducey. The bars, including three here in Tucson, have filed a lawsuit to the Arizona Supreme Court asking that the high court rescinds the law that allows the state to grant police powers to the Governor.
RELATED: Getting Answers: What if someone tests positive for COVID-19 and has no symptoms?
SIGN UP FOR NEWS AND WEATHER EMAILS
Symptoms of Coronavirus:
Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Seek emergency medical care immediately if:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Bluish lips or face
Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.
Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201
Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.
Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Banner Health.
Additional Resources:
- Stop the Spread of Germs - ADHS
- What is COVID-19? - ADHS
- Know the Symptoms of COVID-19 - ADHS
- COVID-19 Fact Sheet for Funeral Attendees - ADHS
- Protect Yourself When Using Transportation - CDC
- What you should know about COVID-19 to protect yourself and others - CDC
- Going Out - CDC
- If You Are Sick or Caring for Someone - CDC
- Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and You - CDC
- Steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 if you are sick - CDC
- COVID-19 Resources for Households - CDC