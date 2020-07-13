Arizona reports 1,357 new coronavirus cases Monday, 8 deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizona health officials reported 1,357 additional coronavirus cases Monday and 8 more known deaths.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 123,824 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,245 known deaths.

The data includes people who have recovered.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

According to the state's data dashboard, 899,994 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 11.9% have come back positive.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 81,216

Pima: 11,856

Pinal: 5,627

Santa Cruz: 2,186

Cochise: 1,062

Yuma: 8,384

La Paz: 410

Mohave: 1,831

Yavapai: 1,156

Coconino: 2,475

Navajo: 4,355

Gila: 446

Graham: 207

Greenlee: 33

Apache: 2,580

Deaths by Age Group:

<20: 8

20-44: 128

45- 54: 147

55- 64: 312

65+: 1,650

Cases by Age Group:

Less than 20 years: 13,868

20 - 44: 61,881

45- 54: 19,218

55-64: 14,534

65 and older: 14,152

UNKNOWN: 171

OTHER HEADLINES:

A local man spent nearly two months in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 in April. Michael Mariano was discharged from the hospital on June 23 and is still recovering. "I'm so thankful to God that I survived this, this virus," said Mariano. "So again, be thankful and be patient."

Due to the general slowdown of funerary processes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner announced Friday that it has made 150 spaces available at the county morgue to help funeral home, mortuaries and hospitals keep up with the high demand for storage of human remains.

Unconstitutional. That’s what 20 bars across the state say about the Arizona legislature handing over its power to Governor Doug Ducey. The bars, including three here in Tucson, have filed a lawsuit to the Arizona Supreme Court asking that the high court rescinds the law that allows the state to grant police powers to the Governor.

Symptoms of Coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

