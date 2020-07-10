 Skip to Content

Three officers fired over photos of chokehold used on Elijah McClain

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado police chief has fired three officers over photos showing police reenact a chokehold used on Elijah McClain. The Black man last year after police stopped him on the street in a Denver suburb.

One of those fired is a white Aurora officer who helped stopped McClain in August. The other two who were fired posed in the photos taken in October near a memorial for McClain. A fourth officer in the photos resigned earlier this week.

They sent the photos to Rosenblatt, who responded with a text that said, “Haha.” They were fired for conduct unbecoming of an officer. 

